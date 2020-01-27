Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.

AP-MAN ARRESTED-ONLINE SEX CRIMES

Police: Man posed as teen online, assaulted children

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person. Authorities say Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14. Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims. He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.

MARIJUANA-TEENS-ARREST

Police: Oregon pair got kids “blasted” on marijuana

TALENT, Ore. (AP) — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home. Police in Talent, Oregon, say the woman and her boyfriend taught the two teens how to use a bong and later the mother sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids. The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home. Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend, Jason Michael Dunn, have been released from jail after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two had obtained an attorney.

LAWYER-STRANGULATION CHARGES

Salem lawyer charged with strangling, assaulting woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.

BODY CAMERAS-PENDLETON

Police in Pendleton, Oregon, to start using body cameras

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.

IDAHO ELK HUNT-BACKLASH

Idaho wildlife officials criticized for elk hunt

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are being criticized for taking part in a research project that led to the killing of 206 elk across southern Idaho from Pocatello to Nampa. The hunting and fishing group Idaho For Wildlife recently posted photos of butchered elk quarters stacked on pallets online, drawing attention to the hunt that happened between July and October of 2019. Mike McDonald, regional wildlife manager for the agency’s Magic Valley region, told the Idaho Statesman that the elk represent less than 1% of the population in the area. He says the kill was part of a University of Idaho graduate student’s research on deterring elk, which are causing significant damage to private landowners who then file claims with the state.

DOG RESCUE-RIVER

Deputy, bystander rescue golden retriever from icy river

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a golden retriever named Lucy was rescued from Little Deschutes River by a Deschutes County deputy and a bystander. The sheriff’s office says the 5-year-old dog was spotted south of Sunriver near exhaustion and at risk of drowning Friday afternoon. The deputy and bystander were able to pull her from the icy river. She was examined by a veterinarian and reunited with her owners. It’s unclear how she ended up the river.

SLEEPING WOMAN-RUN OVER

Woman sleeping near garage run over, dies in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old woman who was sleeping near an apartment complex garage was run over and has died at a hospital. The Portland Police Bureau says officers were sent to an apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found Trecell Stinson injured. She told officers she did not have housing and had gone to sleep in front of the garage door of the building. The driver of the car told officers that he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump, and called 911 after feeling another bump. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were initially not believed to be life-threatening. Police say she died later at the hospital.