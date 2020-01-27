Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.

SEATTLE SHOOTING VICTIM

Authorities ID woman killed in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports Jackson had a reputation among the staff who managed her building as being joyful. A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman says a 9-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital Friday afternoon while a 55-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man remained in the hospital Saturday.

SEATTLE SCHOOLS SETTLEMENT

Seattle Schools to pay $475K to kid released to wrong parent

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools has agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who said he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010. The Seattle Times reports the former student, then 8 years old, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The document says the father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident. The claim alleged “both physical and physiological symptoms from the incident.”

MURDER SUICIDE

Police: Husband kills wife, self near Yakima

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man killed his 30-year-old wife at their home near Yakima. Police say officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on Daniel Escamilla. Police say officers found Emily Escamilla dead and her husband missing. Police have not said how she was killed. After several hours of searching in a rural area in Kittitas County and making contact by phone with the husband, Selah police say he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona. All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak. Other confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago. The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

IDAHO ELK HUNT-BACKLASH

Idaho wildlife officials criticized for elk hunt

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are being criticized for taking part in a research project that led to the killing of 206 elk across southern Idaho from Pocatello to Nampa. The hunting and fishing group Idaho For Wildlife recently posted photos of butchered elk quarters stacked on pallets online, drawing attention to the hunt that happened between July and October of 2019. Mike McDonald, regional wildlife manager for the agency’s Magic Valley region, told the Idaho Statesman that the elk represent less than 1% of the population in the area. He says the kill was part of a University of Idaho graduate student’s research on deterring elk, which are causing significant damage to private landowners who then file claims with the state.

MARIJUANA-TEENS-ARREST

Police: Oregon pair got kids “blasted” on marijuana

TALENT, Ore. (AP) — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home. Police in Talent, Oregon, say the woman and her boyfriend taught the two teens how to use a bong and later the mother sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids. The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home. Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend, Jason Michael Dunn, have been released from jail after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two had obtained an attorney.

BC-ID-BANK ROBBERY PLEA

Coeur d’Alene man pleads guilty to robbing Spokane bank

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Spokane bank. Officials say that Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller telling the person he had a gun and demanding money. Court records show that investigators were able to use state vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber. Getty faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.

GUARDIANSHIP FRAUD

Port Ludlow man who ran guardianship firm stole from clients

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Kitsap County man who was supposed to be handling money for disabled and elderly clients has instead admitted to stealing it. Wayne Jerome Houston, of Port Ludlow, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Friday to fraud. The 61-year-old operated the guardianship firm Cross Point Services, but stole as much as $280,000 from two dozen clients between 2010 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said he stole on at least 240 occasions. Houston had access to his clients’ bank accounts so he could pay their expenses. Some of the stolen money consisted of Social Security payments.

BODY CAMERAS-PENDLETON

Police in Pendleton, Oregon, to start using body cameras

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.