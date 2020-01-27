Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:52 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia Christian 72, Gaston 33

Falls City 64, Oregon School for Deaf 34

Hood River 61, McLoughlin 36

Jordan Valley 54, Rimrock, Idaho 37

Knappa 93, Vernonia 46

Mannahouse Christian 56, Neah-Kah-Nie 30

Nyssa 53, Riverside 47

Regis 44, Blanchet Catholic 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia Christian 36, Gaston 18

Falls City 36, Oregon School for Deaf 33

Mannahouse Christian 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

Nyssa 33, Riverside 23

Portland Christian 61, Faith Bible 50

Rimrock, Idaho 46, Jordan Valley 40

Vernonia 49, Knappa 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

