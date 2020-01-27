Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia Christian 72, Gaston 33
Falls City 64, Oregon School for Deaf 34
Hood River 61, McLoughlin 36
Jordan Valley 54, Rimrock, Idaho 37
Knappa 93, Vernonia 46
Mannahouse Christian 56, Neah-Kah-Nie 30
Nyssa 53, Riverside 47
Regis 44, Blanchet Catholic 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia Christian 36, Gaston 18
Falls City 36, Oregon School for Deaf 33
Mannahouse Christian 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Nyssa 33, Riverside 23
Portland Christian 61, Faith Bible 50
Rimrock, Idaho 46, Jordan Valley 40
Vernonia 49, Knappa 19
