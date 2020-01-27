AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jan. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 27 2:00 PM Oregon State Board of Architect Examiners Law Review Committee meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://public.orlicensing.oregon.gov/ORBAEPortal/Home.aspx

Contacts: Lisa Howard, Executive Director, lisa@osbae.com, 1 503 763 0662

Access: Dial-in number 1-888-363-4735; Participant code 4694746#

——————–

Monday, Jan. 27 Oregon Gov. Brown proclaims Cascadia Earthquake Preparedness Week – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds event to proclaim Cascadia Earthquake Preparedness Week and unveil a bill to improve Oregon’s readiness for an eventual Cascadia earthquake – also known as ‘The Big One’ – with other speakers including Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read and State Rep. Nancy Nathanson

Location: Portland, OR, USA

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Kate Kondayen, State of Oregon, Kate.KONDAYEN@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 0248

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Thursday, Jan. 30 Cannabis Collaborative Conference – Annual Cannabis Collaborative Conference (CCC), for the business to business sector and supporting trade of the cannabis industry

Location: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://ccc-con.com, https://twitter.com/CannaConference

Contacts: John McIsaac, CCC press, john@mcisaacpr.com, 1 503 481 9621