WA–Washington Digest Advisory

SEATTLE HOSPITAL STRIKE

SEATTLE — Swedish Medical Center has posted signs at its hospitals and on its website warning of its plans to close two emergency departments during a strike this week of 7,800 registered nurses, caregivers and staff. DEVELOPING.

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

BKC—NORTHERN COLORADO-EASTERN WASHINGTON

Northern Colorado plays Eastern Washington at Reese Court. 6:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF

—LYNNWOOD CRASH: Police: Car strikes pedestrians in Lynnwood, 1 killed.

—TACOMA SCHOOL WARNING-PENNY: Washington school district warns of online ‘penny challenge’.

—GIRL RUN OVER-FEDERAL CHARGE: Washington driver charged with killing teen worker with car.