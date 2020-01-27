AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jan. 27.

Monday, Jan. 27 10:00 AM Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission meeting – Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission public meeting, with agenda including discussion of the proposed sale of Frontier Communications Northwest to Wave Division Capital and Northwest Fiber

Location: Utilities And Transportation Commission, 98504-7250, 1300 Evergreen Park Dr SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.utc.wa.gov/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/WAUTC

Contacts: WAUTC , media@utc.wa.gov , 1 360 664 1116

Monday, Jan. 27 10:30 AM Bicameral Dems call for passage of ‘NO BAN Act’ – Democrats Sens. Chris Coons, Richard Blumenthal, and Mazie Hirono and Reps. Judy Chu, Ilhan Omar, Andre Carson, Don Beyer, and Pramila Jayapal call for passage of the NO BAN Act – legislation that would end President Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ and prevent another similar ban from happening again – alongside Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, National Women’s Law Center President and CEO Fatima Goss Graves, Bend the Arc Jewish Action Director Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block, National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz, and NAACP Senior Vice President for Policy and Advocacy and Washington Bureau Director Hilary Shelton, plus Iranian American Mana Kharrazi (who has been separated from her family by the ban), Burmese American Eric Naing (who stands to be separated from his family under an expanded ban), and American Danah Harbi (whose Syrian fiance is banned from entering the U.S.)

Location: Senate Swamp, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://coons.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenCoonsOffice

Contacts: Office of Sen. Chris Coons, 1 202 224 5042

Monday, Jan. 27 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the third of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Sarah J Anderson Elementary School, 2215 NE 104th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jan. 27 4:30 PM F5 Networks Inc: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

Monday, Jan. 27 F5 Networks Inc: Q1 2020 Results

Tuesday, Jan. 28 8:00 AM State of the Net Conference – Congressional Internet Caucus Academy Annual State of the Net Internet Policy Conference, with speakers including Republicans Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and and Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Suzan DelBene

Location: Convene, 575 7th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.stateofthenet.org, https://twitter.com/SOTN, #SOTN20

Contacts: Tim Lordan, Congressional Internet Caucus Academy, tlordan@netcaucus.org, 1 202 638 4370 x 128

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jan. 28 9:00 AM PACCAR Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

Tuesday, Jan. 28 2:00 PM Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

Tuesday, Jan. 28 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Results

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 29 2:30 PM Microsoft Corp: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Wednesday, Jan. 29 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2020 Results

