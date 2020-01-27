Washington Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) _ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $64 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $200.5 million.

Washington Trust shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $51.10, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH