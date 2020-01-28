Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train. KOIN reported that Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial of Jeremy Christian. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

WALTON, Ore. (AP) — A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. KEZI-TV reports David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last week to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking. He will also complete three years of post-prison supervision. In October 2018, Lucius stabbed Adrienne Wurts over a dozen times when she met up with him to get her car title. She says when he went to give her a hug, he started stabbing her and she fought back. Wurts said Monday she hopes any woman in an abusive relationship realizes that it’s time to walk away.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman died at Terwilliger Hot Springs, an Oregon destination between Eugene and Bend known for its scenic soaking pools in the Cascade Mountain forest. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old woman died of a “medical event” Sunday while soaking. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Carver says a cause of death has not been determined. The woman was with at least one other person at the hot springs. No foul play is suspected. Carver says officials don’t yet know if the hot springs themselves played a role in the woman’s death.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Findings from two investigations show a Benton County road worker who died on the job last year was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned by his supervisor’s son. The Gazette-Times in Corvallis reports 59-year-old Pete Neuman was using a John Deere skidder to move logs at the site of a road-building project in the Hells Canyon area of south Benton County Aug. 9 when the vehicle rolled down a steep hillside and overturned. Neuman was partially ejected from the 10-ton machine and died from massive head trauma when it landed on top of him.