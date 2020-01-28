Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man convicted of gun crimes that included shipping gun parts to neo-Nazis in Sweden has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Hany Veletanlic, a 36-year-old Bosnian citizen who was living in Tulalip, Washington, was convicted in February of four felonies related to illegal gun possession and trafficking. Federal prosecutors say he acknowledged making as many as 20 shipments of gun parts overseas to two different groups in Sweden, as well as smuggling gun parts to people in France, Russia and Brazil.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who authorities say drove his car over a teenage girl in a Washington state field has been charged in federal court with involuntary manslaughter. The Yakima Herald reported 34-year-old Joshua Cole Sampson was charged in U.S. District Court with the June death of 17-year-old Petrona Mendez Ruiz. Authorities say Sampson’s SUV left the roadway and ran over Ruiz while she was working on the Yakama Indian Reservation. The federal charge comes after Sampson, who is Native American, faced initial prosecution in Yakama Tribal Court. Ruiz’s father says they came to the U.S. from Guatemala in March to work.

SEATTLE (AP) — Swedish Medical Center has posted signs at its hospitals and on its website warning of its plans to close two emergency departments during a strike this week of 7,800 registered nurses, caregivers and staff. Swedish said it plans to close emergency services at its campuses in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle and in Redmond starting Monday at 7 p.m. The strike, set to last three days, will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district has warned parents about a potentially dangerous penny challenge spreading on social media. KOMO-TV reports the Tacoma School District says a middle school student took part in the trend last week. Officials say social media users are challenged to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cell phone charger and a wall outlet. Users are asked to film and post the results on the TikTok video-sharing channel. Officials say placing a penny across an active electrical connection will create sparks that can damage the outlet and potentially start a fire.