Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span. The Ducks jumped over UConn, but still sit behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one. UConn was fourth and Louisville fifth in the poll. Stanford, N.C. State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the first 10 teams. The Beavers dropped three spots after getting swept by Oregon.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA could potentially be headed out West again for the women’s Final Four with Portland and Phoenix as two of the finalists for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Tampa and Columbus, Ohio are the other cities being considered. The national semifinals haven’t been out West since Denver hosted in 2012. The Final Four hasn’t been on the West Coast since 1999 at San Jose, California.