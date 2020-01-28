AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 28 10:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little issues a proclamation for Idaho State University Day at the Capitol

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.buyidaho.org/, https://twitter.com/Buy_Idaho

Contacts: Sandy Anderson, Buy Idaho , sandy@buyidaho.org , 1 208 343 2582