Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:45 p.m.

WOLF POPULATION-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho’s top wildlife official on Tuesday requested authorization from state lawmakers to spend $408,000 to count wolves. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that the expense would become part of the agency’s annual budget to keep a running tally of the number of wolves in the state. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 370 words.

VACATION RENTAL-CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

DONNELLY — Authorities say 25 people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a vacation rental home in an Idaho mountain town. SENT: 300 words.

MISSING-WOMAN-COLORADO

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A woman who was having an affair with a Colorado man and helped him after he beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Krystal Lee, 33, acknowledged in February 2019 that she helped clean up the bloody crime scene after Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth at her townhome in Woodland Park, a mountain community of 7,500 people about two hours south of Denver. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bills to allow sports betting at Indian casinos in Washington state, including events like the Super Bowl and the World Series, have been introduced in the Legislature. The bills would allow owners of the 29 Indian casinos in the state to open Las Vegas-style sports books. However, a company that operates 19 private card rooms in Washington is crying foul. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 650 words.

ALSO:

STAGE STOP RACE: $165,000 at stake: Wyoming-Idaho sled dog race begins Friday