Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

Jury seated in fatal Portland train stabbing trial

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train. KOIN reported that Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial of Jeremy Christian. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

STABBING SENTENCE

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend sentenced to 15 years

WALTON, Ore. (AP) — A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. KEZI-TV reports David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last week to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking. He will also complete three years of post-prison supervision. In October 2018, Lucius stabbed Adrienne Wurts over a dozen times when she met up with him to get her car title. She says when he went to give her a hug, he started stabbing her and she fought back. Wurts said Monday she hopes any woman in an abusive relationship realizes that it’s time to walk away.

HOT SPRINGS DEATH

Woman dies at hot springs in central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman died at Terwilliger Hot Springs, an Oregon destination between Eugene and Bend known for its scenic soaking pools in the Cascade Mountain forest. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old woman died of a “medical event” Sunday while soaking. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Carver says a cause of death has not been determined. The woman was with at least one other person at the hot springs. No foul play is suspected. Carver says officials don’t yet know if the hot springs themselves played a role in the woman’s death.

COUNTY WORKER DEATH

County worker who died was operating faulty equipment

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Findings from two investigations show a Benton County road worker who died on the job last year was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned by his supervisor’s son. The Gazette-Times in Corvallis reports 59-year-old Pete Neuman was using a John Deere skidder to move logs at the site of a road-building project in the Hells Canyon area of south Benton County Aug. 9 when the vehicle rolled down a steep hillside and overturned. Neuman was partially ejected from the 10-ton machine and died from massive head trauma when it landed on top of him.

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.

AP-MAN ARRESTED-ONLINE SEX CRIMES

Police: Man posed as teen online, assaulted children

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person. Authorities say Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14. Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims. He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.

MARIJUANA-TEENS-ARREST

Police: Oregon pair got kids “blasted” on marijuana

TALENT, Ore. (AP) — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home. Police in Talent, Oregon, say the woman and her boyfriend taught the two teens how to use a bong and later the mother sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids. The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home. Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend, Jason Michael Dunn, have been released from jail after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two had obtained an attorney.

LAWYER-STRANGULATION CHARGES

Salem lawyer charged with strangling, assaulting woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.