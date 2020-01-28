Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-ILLEGAL-GUN-SHIPMENTS

Man who shipped gun parts to Swedish Nazis gets 7-plus years

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man convicted of gun crimes that included shipping gun parts to neo-Nazis in Sweden has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Hany Veletanlic, a 36-year-old Bosnian citizen who was living in Tulalip, Washington, was convicted in February of four felonies related to illegal gun possession and trafficking. Federal prosecutors say he acknowledged making as many as 20 shipments of gun parts overseas to two different groups in Sweden, as well as smuggling gun parts to people in France, Russia and Brazil.

GIRL RUN OVER-FEDERAL CHARGE

Washington driver charged with killing teen worker with car

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who authorities say drove his car over a teenage girl in a Washington state field has been charged in federal court with involuntary manslaughter. The Yakima Herald reported 34-year-old Joshua Cole Sampson was charged in U.S. District Court with the June death of 17-year-old Petrona Mendez Ruiz. Authorities say Sampson’s SUV left the roadway and ran over Ruiz while she was working on the Yakama Indian Reservation. The federal charge comes after Sampson, who is Native American, faced initial prosecution in Yakama Tribal Court. Ruiz’s father says they came to the U.S. from Guatemala in March to work.

SEATTLE HOSPITAL STRIKE

Hospital to close emergency rooms ahead of strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Swedish Medical Center has posted signs at its hospitals and on its website warning of its plans to close two emergency departments during a strike this week of 7,800 registered nurses, caregivers and staff. Swedish said it plans to close emergency services at its campuses in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle and in Redmond starting Monday at 7 p.m. The strike, set to last three days, will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday

TACOMA SCHOOL WARNING-PENNY

Washington school district warns of online ‘penny challenge’

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district has warned parents about a potentially dangerous penny challenge spreading on social media. KOMO-TV reports the Tacoma School District says a middle school student took part in the trend last week. Officials say social media users are challenged to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cell phone charger and a wall outlet. Users are asked to film and post the results on the TikTok video-sharing channel. Officials say placing a penny across an active electrical connection will create sparks that can damage the outlet and potentially start a fire.

LYNNWOOD CRASH

Police: Car strikes pedestrians in Lynnwood, 1 killed

Authorities say one pedestrian was killed and a second person was injured when they were struck by a car in Lynnwood, Washington. Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday. The one victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the injured pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. KOMO reports the police said the driver of the car was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

US land agency seeks to ID public parcels that lack access

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.

SEATTLE SHOOTING VICTIM

Authorities ID woman killed in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports Jackson had a reputation among the staff who managed her building as being joyful. A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman says a 9-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital Friday afternoon while a 55-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man remained in the hospital Saturday.

SEATTLE SCHOOLS SETTLEMENT

Seattle Schools to pay $475K to kid released to wrong parent

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools has agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who said he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010. The Seattle Times reports the former student, then 8 years old, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The document says the father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident. The claim alleged “both physical and physiological symptoms from the incident.”

MURDER SUICIDE

Police: Husband kills wife, self near Yakima

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man killed his 30-year-old wife at their home near Yakima. Police say officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on Daniel Escamilla. Police say officers found Emily Escamilla dead and her husband missing. Police have not said how she was killed. After several hours of searching in a rural area in Kittitas County and making contact by phone with the husband, Selah police say he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-AT A GLANCE

China confirms 4,500 cases of virus, more than 50 elsewhere

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus, with 106 deaths. Most have been in or near the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month. More than 50 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently. Five cases have been reported in the United States and 14 in Thailand. New cases were recently confirmed in Germany and Sri Lanka.