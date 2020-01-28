OR–Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rockslides triggered by unrelenting rain have closed local roads and highways around Oregon, including a highway near Crater Lake National Park that was closed Tuesday after two boulders the size of a small living room crashed down, narrowly missing a passing car. SENT: 400 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is reconsidering its homeless camping ban. Since the ban took effect in mid-December the city has been scrambling to find options where to put the roughly 300 homeless people who have been living on downtown sidewalks. SENT: 270 words.

Betting on sporting events would become legal at Indian casinos in Washington state under a bill before the Legislature. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Kobe Bryant always had an interest in women’s basketball, one that he shared with many in the sport even before his daughter Gianna started excelling at the game. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 950 words. AP Photos.

—VACATION RENTAL-CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING: Carbon monoxide leak at vacation rental sends 25 to hospital.

—CHILD ENTICEMENT-ARREST: Oregon man arrested in Washington on child enticement charge.

—POLICE JUSTIFIED SHOOTING: DA: Oregon cop justified in fatally shooting Washington man.