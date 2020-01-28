AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 28 9:00 AM Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting on changes to Oregon’s administration of the federal National Register of Historical Places program

Location: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Ian Johnson , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ian.johnson@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0678 ; Robert Olguin , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668 ;

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 28 11:00 AM Senate Dems discuss Trump impeachment trial – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jack Reed discuss the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, via press conference

Location: Senate Radio/TV Gallery, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.schumer.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSchumer

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer Press Secretary, press@schumer.senate.gov, 1 202 226 7616

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Thursday, Jan. 30 Cannabis Collaborative Conference – Annual Cannabis Collaborative Conference (CCC), for the business to business sector and supporting trade of the cannabis industry

Location: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://ccc-con.com, https://twitter.com/CannaConference

Contacts: John McIsaac, CCC press, john@mcisaacpr.com, 1 503 481 9621

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 02 STFM Annual Conference on Medical Student Education

Location: Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, 1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.stfm.org/conferences/mse/overview/, https://twitter.com/STFM_FM

Contacts: Julie Beets, STFM, jbeets@stfm.org, 1 913 800 5686