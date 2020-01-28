Skip to Content
Published 10:36 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 59, Wilder 24

Bear Lake 59, Marsh Valley 37

Bishop Kelly 69, Columbia 43

Bonners Ferry 67, Timberlake 56

Carey 53, Sun Valley Community 34

Cascade 94, Salmon River 74

Dietrich 62, Murtaugh 52

Grace 55, Oakley 47

Hansen 68, Castleford 53

Kellogg 60, Priest River 35

Kendrick 58, Deary 54, OT

Kimberly 63, Filer 41

Kuna 60, Ridgevue 54

Lake City 61, Sandpoint 38

Lapwai 71, Kamiah 36

Lighthouse Christian 69, Camas County 46

Mackay 71, Salmon 64

Marsing 30, New Plymouth 29

Middleton 58, Vallivue 45

Moscow 51, Lakeland 48

Nampa 49, Emmett 41

Potlatch 60, Genesee 27

Prairie 76, Clearwater Valley 61

Raft River 52, Aberdeen 45

Riverstone International School 54, Victory Charter 40

Shelley 45, Sugar-Salem 42

Wallace 69, Clark Fork 38

Watersprings 41, Rockland 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 48, Wilder 30

Bonneville 59, Blackfoot 34

Borah 54, Skyview 51

Burley 45, Pocatello 21

Century 53, Jerome 39

Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 41

Cole Valley 68, Marsing 29

Compass Public Charter School 47, Idaho City 35

Fruitland 66, Homedale 22

Hillcrest 55, Idaho Falls 48

Kendrick 65, Deary 24

Kimberly 57, Declo 48

Lake City 48, Post Falls 42

Melba 54, Vision Charter 5

Meridian 51, Eagle 40

Mountain Home 49, Wood River 31

Mountain View 62, Centennial 25

Murtaugh 61, Dietrich 40

New Plymouth 27, Nampa Christian 19

Notus 53, North Star Charter 24

Oakley 38, Valley 27

Orofino 47, Kamiah 17

Pomeroy, Wash. 45, Troy 32

Preston 55, Minico 42

Raft River 57, Glenns Ferry 31

Richfield 51, Hagerman 44

Rigby 52, Madison 48

Rimrock 59, Greenleaf 34

Ririe 56, Lost Rivers 46

Rockland 52, Watersprings 30

Rocky Mountain 49, Capital 27

Salmon River 54, Cascade 23

Sandpoint 62, Lakeland 50

Skyline 50, Shelley 34

Snake River 52, South Fremont 33

St. John Bosco 40, Highland 25

Thunder Ridge 58, Highland 45

Timberline 58, Boise 39

Tri-Valley 59, Council 24

Twin Falls 47, Canyon Ridge 37

Wallace 56, Lakeside 48

Weiser 69, Payette 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

