Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 59, Wilder 24
Bear Lake 59, Marsh Valley 37
Bishop Kelly 69, Columbia 43
Bonners Ferry 67, Timberlake 56
Carey 53, Sun Valley Community 34
Cascade 94, Salmon River 74
Dietrich 62, Murtaugh 52
Grace 55, Oakley 47
Hansen 68, Castleford 53
Kellogg 60, Priest River 35
Kendrick 58, Deary 54, OT
Kimberly 63, Filer 41
Kuna 60, Ridgevue 54
Lake City 61, Sandpoint 38
Lapwai 71, Kamiah 36
Lighthouse Christian 69, Camas County 46
Mackay 71, Salmon 64
Marsing 30, New Plymouth 29
Middleton 58, Vallivue 45
Moscow 51, Lakeland 48
Nampa 49, Emmett 41
Potlatch 60, Genesee 27
Prairie 76, Clearwater Valley 61
Raft River 52, Aberdeen 45
Riverstone International School 54, Victory Charter 40
Shelley 45, Sugar-Salem 42
Wallace 69, Clark Fork 38
Watersprings 41, Rockland 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 48, Wilder 30
Bonneville 59, Blackfoot 34
Borah 54, Skyview 51
Burley 45, Pocatello 21
Century 53, Jerome 39
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 41
Cole Valley 68, Marsing 29
Compass Public Charter School 47, Idaho City 35
Fruitland 66, Homedale 22
Hillcrest 55, Idaho Falls 48
Kendrick 65, Deary 24
Kimberly 57, Declo 48
Lake City 48, Post Falls 42
Melba 54, Vision Charter 5
Meridian 51, Eagle 40
Mountain Home 49, Wood River 31
Mountain View 62, Centennial 25
Murtaugh 61, Dietrich 40
New Plymouth 27, Nampa Christian 19
Notus 53, North Star Charter 24
Oakley 38, Valley 27
Orofino 47, Kamiah 17
Pomeroy, Wash. 45, Troy 32
Preston 55, Minico 42
Raft River 57, Glenns Ferry 31
Richfield 51, Hagerman 44
Rigby 52, Madison 48
Rimrock 59, Greenleaf 34
Ririe 56, Lost Rivers 46
Rockland 52, Watersprings 30
Rocky Mountain 49, Capital 27
Salmon River 54, Cascade 23
Sandpoint 62, Lakeland 50
Skyline 50, Shelley 34
Snake River 52, South Fremont 33
St. John Bosco 40, Highland 25
Thunder Ridge 58, Highland 45
Timberline 58, Boise 39
Tri-Valley 59, Council 24
Twin Falls 47, Canyon Ridge 37
Wallace 56, Lakeside 48
Weiser 69, Payette 35
