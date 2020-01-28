WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PAID FAMILY LEAVE-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials with Washington state’s new paid family leave law are warning of delays in payouts of the weekly benefits due to the high volume of people applying since the law took effect at the start of the month. By RacheL La Corte. SENT: 510 words.

SEATTLE HOSPITAL STRIKE

SEATTLE – Nurses at several Seattle-area hospitals plan a strike over pay and workplace issues. Administrators are bringing in outside staff during the three-day walkout. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS BETTING

Betting on sporting events would become legal at Indian casinos in Washington state under a bill before the Legislature. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Washington Senate will continue to automatically release full investigative reports on sexual harassment or discrimination by senators, other types of workplace complaints against lawmakers might not automatically be sent out by the secretary of the Senate, under an update to workplace rules adopted Tuesday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 550 words.

MED—CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low. BY Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alons-Zaldivar. DEVELOING.

OREGON WEATHER

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rockslides triggered by unrelenting rain have closed local roads and highways around Oregon, including a highway near Crater Lake National Park that was closed Tuesday after two boulders the size of a small living room crashed down, narrowly missing a passing car. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS

