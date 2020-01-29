Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a Portland, Oregon, man charged with fatally stabbing two passengers and injuring another on a light-rail train has begun. Prosecutors told jurors Tuesday that other passengers thought the stabbing was a fist fight until they saw blood spurting from the victims’ necks. Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche in 2017. A third passenger was severely injured. Prosecutors say Christian was shouting racist slurs and the men were trying to protect two young black women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, when they were stabbed.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is reconsidering its homeless camping ban. Since the ban took effect in mid-December the city has been scrambling to find options where to put the roughly 300 homeless people who have been living on downtown sidewalks. The Statesman Journal reports that Councilor Tom Anderson moved to have the city council consider limiting its camping ban to downtown, city parks and residentially zoned neighborhoods at its Feb. 10 meeting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rockslides triggered by unrelenting rain have closed local roads and highways around Oregon, including a highway near Crater Lake National Park that was closed Tuesday after two boulders the size of a small living room crashed down, narrowly missing a passing car. Gary Leaming, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says the giant boulders fell from a hillside that has endured pounding rain and repeated freezing and thawing of the rock because of harsh winter conditions. Elsewhere, officials in Yamhill County said a driver was rescued from a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning near Amity after the car stalled in about a foot of water.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A report says a man who was shot dead by a Hillsboro, Oregon officer in the police station’s parking lot had followed a stranger more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Camas, Washington and seemed fixated on the man for unknown reasons. On Monday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said officer Bobby Voth was justified in the shooting of Jason Livengood. An investigation by the DA’s office says Livengood began following Flugencio Osornio-Ambriz Oct. 21 and was visibly angry and tailgating him. Osornio-Ambriz eventually drove into the Hillsboro Police parking lot and the report says Livengood followed and got out of the car with a gun. The report says Voth shot Livengood after Livengood ignored Voth’s commands.