Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House of Representatives on Tuesday released a trove of documents supporting a recent report that branded an arch-conservative state lawmaker a “domestic terrorist” and got him kicked out of the Republican caucus. The documents, which cover a period of Republican Rep. Matt Shea’s activities from 2012 to 2018, were released by the chief clerk of the state House in Olympia. They included emails, news articles, press releases, law enforcement reports, audio recordings and other items involving Shea and his activities. The various items released were the basis for a 108-page repor that was released in December and was highly critical of Shea’s anti-government activities over the years.

SEATTLE (AP) — Another endangered orca is missing and presumed dead in the Pacific Northwest. The Center for Whale Research said the whale _ known as L41 or by the nickname Mega _ was not with his family when researchers encountered them last Friday. Shari Tarantino, president of the Orca Conservancy, says L41’s death would leave just 72 animals in the “southern resident” population of orcas that frequents the waters between Washington and Canada. That’s the fewest since the mid-1970s, when many were captured for aquarium display. The whales have struggled with pollution, vessel noise and most significantly a dearth of Chinook salmon.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A high volume of applicants to Washington state’s new paid family leave law is creating a delay in processing applications and payouts of the weekly benefit. Within the first three weeks of the program going live, more than 22,000 people have applied, which is the amount officials estimated they would receive in the first three months. While their initial goal was to process all of the applications within two weeks of getting them, they had initially told applicants it could take up to 30 days. But with the volume of applicants, a spokeswoman said the time frame could go beyond the 30 days soon.

SEATTLE (AP) — A three-day strike by thousands of nurses, staff members and other caregivers has closed two hospital emergency departments in the Seattle area. The workers at Swedish Medical Center began picketing in a heavy rain Tuesday morning, wearing clear plastic ponchos and carrying purple signs that said “Patients Before Profits.” They list low staffing levels as their primary concern, saying it not having enough staff puts patients at risk. The hospital says it is committed to patient care and has made a generous contract offer.