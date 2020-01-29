Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has hired Jake Dickert as its defensive coordinator. Dickert is the first major hire for new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich. Dickert spent the past three seasons as a defensive coach at Wyoming. Last season, he was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and led one of the best defenses in the country. Wyoming ranked 11th in scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kobe Bryant always had an interest in women’s basketball even before his daughter Gianna started excelling in the sport. Whether it was mentoring players like Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd and Sabrina Ionescu or working out with Gabby Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson, Bryant made himself available to help them improve their games.