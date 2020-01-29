Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

BOISE — Voters can wait until the last minute to choose a political party to participate in the Idaho Democratic or Republican presidential primaries in March under legislation proposed Wednesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 330 words.

EPA-LEAD-DRINKING WATER

SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. SENT: 300 words.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE-COYOTE ATTACK: Coyote bites woman cross-country skiing in Yellowstone

IDAHO-SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Officials: 1 hospitalized after school bus runs stop sign

IDAHO DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Bill to end daylight saving time in Idaho goes to House

LAWMAKER APPOINTED: Idaho governor makes appointment to vacant Idaho House seat