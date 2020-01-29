Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND-TRAIN STABBINGS

Trial begins in fatal Portland, Oregon light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a Portland, Oregon, man charged with fatally stabbing two passengers and injuring another on a light-rail train has begun. Prosecutors told jurors Tuesday that other passengers thought the stabbing was a fist fight until they saw blood spurting from the victims’ necks. Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche in 2017. A third passenger was severely injured. Prosecutors say Christian was shouting racist slurs and the men were trying to protect two young black women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, when they were stabbed.

SALEM-CAMPING BAN

Salem to reconsider homeless camping ban

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is reconsidering its homeless camping ban. Since the ban took effect in mid-December the city has been scrambling to find options where to put the roughly 300 homeless people who have been living on downtown sidewalks. The Statesman Journal reports that Councilor Tom Anderson moved to have the city council consider limiting its camping ban to downtown, city parks and residentially zoned neighborhoods at its Feb. 10 meeting.

OREGON WEATHER-ROADS

Heavy rain sends massive boulders crashing on Oregon highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rockslides triggered by unrelenting rain have closed local roads and highways around Oregon, including a highway near Crater Lake National Park that was closed Tuesday after two boulders the size of a small living room crashed down, narrowly missing a passing car. Gary Leaming, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says the giant boulders fell from a hillside that has endured pounding rain and repeated freezing and thawing of the rock because of harsh winter conditions. Elsewhere, officials in Yamhill County said a driver was rescued from a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning near Amity after the car stalled in about a foot of water.

POLICE JUSTIFIED SHOOTING

DA: Oregon cop justified in fatally shooting Washington man

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A report says a man who was shot dead by a Hillsboro, Oregon officer in the police station’s parking lot had followed a stranger more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Camas, Washington and seemed fixated on the man for unknown reasons. On Monday, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said officer Bobby Voth was justified in the shooting of Jason Livengood. An investigation by the DA’s office says Livengood began following Flugencio Osornio-Ambriz Oct. 21 and was visibly angry and tailgating him. Osornio-Ambriz eventually drove into the Hillsboro Police parking lot and the report says Livengood followed and got out of the car with a gun. The report says Voth shot Livengood after Livengood ignored Voth’s commands.

SPORTS BETTING

Bills in Washington Legislature to allow sports betting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Bills to allow sports betting at Indian casinos in Washington state, including events like the Super Bowl and the World Series, have been introduced in the Legislature. The bills would allow owners of the 29 Indian casinos in the state to open Las Vegas-style sports books. However, a company that operates 19 private card rooms in Washington is crying foul. Maverick Gaming owner Eric Persson said they should also be allowed to provide sports betting, including electronic betting using cellphones or computers. Sports betting is expanding in the United States following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed for it to be legalized in every state.

CHILD ENTICEMENT-ARREST

Oregon man arrested in Washington on child enticement charge

SEATTLE (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been arrested after he police say he traveled to Washington state to sexually abuse a 5-year-old child. The Bellingham Herald reports Dirk Tichgelaar was arrested Saturday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a northwestern Washington hotel. Tichgelaar was charged Monday with enticement of a minor in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The U.S. Justice Department says between October 2019 and January 2020, Tichgelaar used an internet-based chat platform to communicate about sexual abuse of children to an undercover agent. The Justice Department says Tichgelaar traveled to Washington to abuse the child on Saturday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

Jury seated in fatal Portland train stabbing trial

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train. KOIN reported that Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial of Jeremy Christian. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

STABBING SENTENCE

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend sentenced to 15 years

WALTON, Ore. (AP) — A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. KEZI-TV reports David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last week to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking. He will also complete three years of post-prison supervision. In October 2018, Lucius stabbed Adrienne Wurts over a dozen times when she met up with him to get her car title. She says when he went to give her a hug, he started stabbing her and she fought back. Wurts said Monday she hopes any woman in an abusive relationship realizes that it’s time to walk away.