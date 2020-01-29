Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Documents released that prompted ouster of lawmaker

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House of Representatives on Tuesday released a trove of documents supporting a recent report that branded an arch-conservative state lawmaker a “domestic terrorist” and got him kicked out of the Republican caucus. The documents, which cover a period of Republican Rep. Matt Shea’s activities from 2012 to 2018, were released by the chief clerk of the state House in Olympia. They included emails, news articles, press releases, law enforcement reports, audio recordings and other items involving Shea and his activities. The various items released were the basis for a 108-page repor that was released in December and was highly critical of Shea’s anti-government activities over the years.

Another endangered Northwest orca missing, feared dead

SEATTLE (AP) — Another endangered orca is missing and presumed dead in the Pacific Northwest. The Center for Whale Research said the whale _ known as L41 or by the nickname Mega _ was not with his family when researchers encountered them last Friday. Shari Tarantino, president of the Orca Conservancy, says L41’s death would leave just 72 animals in the “southern resident” population of orcas that frequents the waters between Washington and Canada. That’s the fewest since the mid-1970s, when many were captured for aquarium display. The whales have struggled with pollution, vessel noise and most significantly a dearth of Chinook salmon.

High volume leads to payout delay in family leave program

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A high volume of applicants to Washington state’s new paid family leave law is creating a delay in processing applications and payouts of the weekly benefit. Within the first three weeks of the program going live, more than 22,000 people have applied, which is the amount officials estimated they would receive in the first three months. While their initial goal was to process all of the applications within two weeks of getting them, they had initially told applicants it could take up to 30 days. But with the volume of applicants, a spokeswoman said the time frame could go beyond the 30 days soon.

Strike by Seattle nurses, staff closes emergency rooms

SEATTLE (AP) — A three-day strike by thousands of nurses, staff members and other caregivers has closed two hospital emergency departments in the Seattle area. The workers at Swedish Medical Center began picketing in a heavy rain Tuesday morning, wearing clear plastic ponchos and carrying purple signs that said “Patients Before Profits.” They list low staffing levels as their primary concern, saying it not having enough staff puts patients at risk. The hospital says it is committed to patient care and has made a generous contract offer.

Autopsy planned for woman found dead in Washington state

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have planned an autopsy to help determine the cause of death of a woman found dead inside her Washington state home. Tri-City Herald reported Monday that 25-year-old Tessa West was discovered Saturday by her roommate. Kennewick police say West may have died days before she was found. Benton County coroner’s office officials say they were not initially sure if they would do a complete autopsy since there was not enough information on West or her medical history. Coroner Bill Leach says a forensic pathologist will perform the autopsy. Police are asking anyone with information about West or her car to contact detectives.

Trial begins in fatal Portland, Oregon light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a Portland, Oregon, man charged with fatally stabbing two passengers and injuring another on a light-rail train has begun. Prosecutors told jurors Tuesday that other passengers thought the stabbing was a fist fight until they saw blood spurting from the victims’ necks. Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche in 2017. A third passenger was severely injured. Prosecutors say Christian was shouting racist slurs and the men were trying to protect two young black women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, when they were stabbed.

Gonzaga’s longest serving president, Bernard Coughlin, dies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The longest serving president in the history of Gonzaga University has died.The Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, who is credited with saving the Spokane, Washington, institution from financial collapse during his tenure, died Tuesday at 97.The school announced that Coughlin arrived at Gonzaga in 1974, when the university was in deep financial trouble, and served as president until 1996. The school said Coughlin set the stage for the rise of the basketball program, which burst onto the national stage in 1999 with its first Elite Eight appearance.

Bills in Washington Legislature to allow sports betting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Bills to allow sports betting at Indian casinos in Washington state, including events like the Super Bowl and the World Series, have been introduced in the Legislature. The bills would allow owners of the 29 Indian casinos in the state to open Las Vegas-style sports books. However, a company that operates 19 private card rooms in Washington is crying foul. Maverick Gaming owner Eric Persson said they should also be allowed to provide sports betting, including electronic betting using cellphones or computers. Sports betting is expanding in the United States following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed for it to be legalized in every state.

Senate makes tweaks to workplace conduct rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate Committee has adopted new rules that ensure the chamber will continue to automatically release full investigative reports on sexual harassment or discrimination by senators. But under those rules, other types of workplace complaints against lawmakers might not be automatically released, though they still can be subject to public disclosure under the law and the secretary of the Senate can still choose to automatically release any complaint if he determines it is in the public interest to do so. Senate officials say staffers are concerned that every complaint they make, no matter how small, will automatically be made public.

Bremerton detective resigns following theft accusation

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year veteran detective with the police department in Bremerton, Washington, has resigned amid theft allegations during a 2019 drug investigation. KOMO reports Det. Jeffrey Inklebarger was part of a team serving a drug search warrant at a home on Feb. 26 when the theft occurred. A home security system captured the theft on video and the homeowner brought the video to the attention of Bremerton Police officials last month. With the results in hand, Bremerton police began the process to fire Inklebarger last week, but he resigned instead on Saturday.