LEGISLATURE-STOPPING WALKOUTS

SALEM, Ore — Democrats in the Oregon Statehouse are now seeking to have voters change its quorum rules, so walkouts by lawmakers can no longer stymie legislation. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 370 words.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-NIKE

NEW YORK — A prosecutor kicked off opening statements at the attempted extortion trial of Michael Avenatti on Wednesday by saying the deep-in-debt California lawyer used the “modern weapon” of a big social media following and clout as a television program guest to try to extort millions of dollars from Nike. SENT: 470 words.

EPA-LEAD-DRINKING WATER

SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. SENT: 310 words.

REAL ESTATE TAXES

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has filed a resolution for the legislative session that starts next week asking voters to amend the state constitution to allow for real estate transfer taxes, which are assessed when property changes ownership. SENT: 360 words.

—COMEDIAN-BORDER PATROL: Oregon comedian plans to file claim against US government.