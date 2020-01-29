St. Mary’s looks to extend streak vs Portland

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland (9-13, 1-6) vs. Saint Mary’s (18-4, 5-2)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last eight wins against the Pilots, Saint Mary’s has won by an average of 17 points. Portland’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 69-52 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah White has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Portland has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all WCC teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

