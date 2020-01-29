WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing, an icon in American manufacturing, suffered its first annual financial loss in more than two decades as the costs related to its marquee aircraft doubled to more than $18 billion after a pair of deadly crashes. New CEO David Calhoun on Wednesday stood by his estimate that regulators will certify changes Boeing is making to the 737 Max by mid-year. And he criticized the company’s prior leadership for not immediately disclosing a trove of damning internal communications. By David Koenig. SENT: 540 words.

IN BRIEF:

—MURDER SUSPECT-SUICIDE: Coroner confirms suspect in Selah homicide shot himself.

—PILOT HATCHERY PROJECT: Lawmakers introduce bill for a Bellingham pilot hatchery project.

—BURIED GUN-SENTENCING: Man who shot acquaintance and buried gun sentenced.

—CHILD DRIVER-CRASH: An 8-year-old driver crashes into another vehicle, causing injuries.