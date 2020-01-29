WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing, an icon in American manufacturing, suffered its first annual financial loss in more than two decades as the costs related to its marquee aircraft doubled to more than $18 billion after a pair of deadly crashes. New CEO David Calhoun on Wednesday stood by his estimate that regulators will certify changes Boeing is making to the 737 Max by mid-year. And he criticized the company’s prior leadership for not immediately disclosing a trove of damning internal communications. By David Koenig. SENT: 820 words.

EPA-LEAD-DRINKING WATER

SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKC—ARIZONA STATE-WASHINGTON STATE

Arizona State plays Washington State at Beasley Coliseum. 8 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

—MURDER SUSPECT-SUICIDE: Coroner confirms suspect in Selah homicide shot himself.

—PILOT HATCHERY PROJECT: Lawmakers introduce bill for a Bellingham pilot hatchery project.

—BURIED GUN-SENTENCING: Man who shot acquaintance and buried gun sentenced.

—THIRD STRIKE-NOT GUILTY: Anacortes man not guilty of assault charge, third strike.

—COMEDIAN-BORDER PATROL: Oregon comedian plans to file claim against US government.

—CHILD DRIVER-CRASH: An 8-year-old driver crashes into another vehicle, causing injuries.