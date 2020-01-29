AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 1:30 PM House Dems introduce ‘People’s Housing Platform’ – Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Chuy Garcia, Pramila Jayapal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib launch the ‘People’s Housing Platform’, a ‘progressive housing framework that declares housing as a fundamental human right’. Other attendees include representatives from People’s Action, The Center for Popular Democracy, and National Low-Income Housing Coalition

Location: Rm 2237, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://pressley.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepPressley

Contacts: Office of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Pressley.Press@mail.house.gov

Wednesday, Jan. 29 3:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee provides 2019 novel coronavirus update – Washington State Department of Health holds a news conference to update media and public on the state’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus, after the first case in the U.S. was recorded in Washington State in a man who had recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Speakers include Washington Governor Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Snohomish County Councilwoman Stephanie Wright, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, and Seattle and King County Public Heath Director Patty Hayes

Location: King County Chinook Building, 401 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.doh.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/WA_DeptofHealth

Contacts: Heather Thomas, Snohomish County Board of Health , hthomas@snohd.org, 1 425 339 8688; James Apa, King County Board of Health, James.Apa@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8698; Lisa Stromme Warren, Washington State Department of Health, doh-pio@doh.wa.gov, 1 360 628 7883;

Wednesday, Jan. 29 5:00 PM Washington State Parks public meeting on land use at Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks – Washington State Parks holds public meeting to discuss preliminary recommendations for recreation and land use at Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks

Location: Pateros Fire Station, 191 Industrial Way, Pateros, WA

Weblinks: https://parks.state.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/WAStatePks

Contacts: Toni Droscher, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, toni.droscher@parks.wa.gov, 1 360 902 8604

Wednesday, Jan. 29 6:15 PM Washington Dem state legislators hold telephone town hall – Washington state legislators from the 38th District hold telephone town hall, including State Sen. John McCoy and State Reps. June Robinson and Mike Sells

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Office of Rep. June Robinson, june.robinson@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7864 ; Alice MacLean, Washington State Legislature, alice.maclean@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7259 ;

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 29 2:30 PM Microsoft Corp: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Wednesday, Jan. 29 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Thursday, Jan. 30 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the fourth of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Hazel Dell Elementary School, 511 NE Anderson St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jan. 30 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

Thursday, Jan. 30 Amazon.com: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jan. 31 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

Friday, Jan. 31 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907