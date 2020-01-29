Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:28 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Jesuit 46, Beaverton 44, 2OT

Joseph 67, Wallowa 37

Knappa 60, Portland Christian 46

Sunset 78, Southridge 64

Weiser, Idaho 61, Vale 50

Westview 49, Aloha 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 62, Jesuit 39

Joseph 39, Wallowa 38

Nestucca 50, Mannahouse Christian 42

Portland Christian 51, Knappa 31

Southridge 78, Sunset 30

Vernonia 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 21

Westview 68, Aloha 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

