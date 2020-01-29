Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Jesuit 46, Beaverton 44, 2OT
Joseph 67, Wallowa 37
Knappa 60, Portland Christian 46
Sunset 78, Southridge 64
Weiser, Idaho 61, Vale 50
Westview 49, Aloha 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 62, Jesuit 39
Joseph 39, Wallowa 38
Nestucca 50, Mannahouse Christian 42
Portland Christian 51, Knappa 31
Southridge 78, Sunset 30
Vernonia 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 21
Westview 68, Aloha 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/