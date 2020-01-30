Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One week after an Oregon county was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, according to a county official. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Lt. Gordon McCraw said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk’s offices in the coastal county. Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them.

SALEM, Ore (AP) — Democrats in the Oregon Statehouse seek to have voters change its quorum rules, so walkouts by lawmakers can no longer stymie legislation. The joint resolution, filed the week before the Legislature starts its short 2020 session next Monday, seeks to make a majority in the House and the Senate sufficient to constitute a quorum to do business. In 2019, Republicans staged two walkouts to deny Democrats a quorum in order to tie up bills aiming to stem global warming and proposals on gun control and vaccines. Currently two-thirds of members of each chamber must be present.

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor kicked off opening statements at Michael Avenatti’s attempted extortion trial by saying the deep-in-debt California lawyer tried to extort Nike to line his pockets. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman said Wednesday that Avenatti saw dollar signs when a client came to him to complain about Nike. Defense attorney Howard Srebnick told jurors that Avenatti’s negotiations with Nike were “not extortion.” He says they were the enthusiastic representation of a coach who thought his league of 40 teams in California was being sabotaged by Nike withdrawing its annual $72,000 sponsorship. Avenatti gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump.

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick says ensuring access to clean drinking water and protecting children from exposure to lead are critically important to EPA. He says the funding will support the states’ efforts to keep children safe from the adverse health impacts of lead in drinking water.