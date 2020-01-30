Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure that would allow King County to tax large businesses to raise money to build affordable housing to fight the region’s homelessness crisis has been introduced in the Legislature. House Bill 2907 would impose an annual payroll expanse levy on companies and would let the county increase that rate for highly-paid workers. King County is home to major tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft with many employees making more than $100,000 annually. The bill comes after the Seattle City Council in 2018 repealed a similar tax on large companies it had just passed that was designed to bring in money to address homelessness issues.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has agreed to a 10-year moratorium on scraping the hulls of decommissioned vessels in Puget Sound. The deal, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, settles a lawsuit filed by the Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined the case. The lawsuit alleged that when the Navy cleaned the hull of the decommissioned aircraft carrier Independence at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2017, workers used abrasive scrubbers and blasted the hull with powerful jets of water. That sent bits of paint, the metals zinc and copper, and other contaminants into Sinclair Inlet.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state Native American tribal group has reached an agreement to end a federal lawsuit and begin sharing millions of dollars in sales tax receipts generated at a mall bordering its reservation. The the Everett Herald reports the Tulalip Tribes would receive a portion of the state’s sales tax collections this year under a Jan. 8 agreement with the state and Snohomish County. The revenue could grow up to $30.2 million in 2025. The tribe expects to spend $35 million to design and build a 48-bed civil commitment center in the county before tax revenues are shared.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Two donors whose names will grace a new building at Western Washington University thanks to a $10 million gift were involved in a significant federal tax evasion case in 2004. Fred Kaiser and Grace Borsari’s entwined corporations were required to pay $36 million after prosecutors accused them of dodging taxes. The Western Front, the student newspaper at Western, reported about their background Wednesday. Kaiser and Borsari founded Alpha Technologies, which supplies backup power equipment for telecommunications customers. Their pledge, the largest in the school’s history, is going toward a new building for electrical engineering, computer science and energy science programs.