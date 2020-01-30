Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112. Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record. The crowd at the Moda Center roared and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with under a minute left. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21. He also had 10 rebounds.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby made a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left to lead Washington State to a 67-65 victory over Arizona State. Elleby finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He shot 8 of 19 from the field, and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Isaac Bonton had 12 points, seven assists and four steals for the Cougars. Remy Martin, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, struggled for Arizona State, had 12 points. He scored fewer than 20 points for the first time in Pac-12 play.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri is back with the Portland Timbers and ready for a fresh start with the team after lengthy contract negotiations last season. Valeri says it was important to his family to get a deal done. Valeri and his family have been embraced by the community. He is now entering his eighth season with the Timbers and is training with the team for the next two weeks in Costa Rica to prepare for the coming season.

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Alaskan musher Ryan Redington has won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in northeastern Minnesota for the second time in three years. Redington and his huskies spent more than 29 hours on the nearly 300-mile trail along Lake Superior before arriving in Grand Portage late Tuesday afternoon. The Star Tribune says Redington comes from a family of dog mushers. He won the Beargrease marathon in 2018 and has competed in numerous races, including Alaska’s famous Iditarod, which his grandfather founded. Redington’s team crossed about 15 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Keith Aili of Ray, Minnesota.