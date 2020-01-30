AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 30.

Thursday, Jan. 30 1:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little delivers the keynote address at the We the People competition awards ceremony, College of Idaho Langroise Hall, S 20th Ave, Caldwell (1:00 PM MST); and provides welcoming remarks at the legislative reception for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Zion’s Bank Bldg, 800 W Main St, Boise (3:15 PM MST)

Thursday, Jan. 30 Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Friday, Jan. 31 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ in Parma – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts ‘Capital for a Day’ event in Parma, with Idaho Supreme Court Justice G. Richard Bevan, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Dept of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Dept of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Dept of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Dept of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Jay Chatburn, Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy, Office of Drug Policy Administrator Melinda Smyser, Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, and representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation and Small Business Development Center

Location: Anderson Hall, 305 E. Bates Ave, Parma, ID

