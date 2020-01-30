Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-CYBERATTACK

County computers still down 1 week after ransomware attack

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One week after an Oregon county was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, according to a county official. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Lt. Gordon McCraw said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk’s offices in the coastal county. Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them.

LEGISLATURE-STOPPING WALKOUTS

Oregon Democrats seek to change quorum rules, end walkouts

SALEM, Ore (AP) — Democrats in the Oregon Statehouse seek to have voters change its quorum rules, so walkouts by lawmakers can no longer stymie legislation. The joint resolution, filed the week before the Legislature starts its short 2020 session next Monday, seeks to make a majority in the House and the Senate sufficient to constitute a quorum to do business. In 2019, Republicans staged two walkouts to deny Democrats a quorum in order to tie up bills aiming to stem global warming and proposals on gun control and vaccines. Currently two-thirds of members of each chamber must be present.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-NIKE

Prosecutor: Michael Avenatti saw dollar signs in Nike fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor kicked off opening statements at Michael Avenatti’s attempted extortion trial by saying the deep-in-debt California lawyer tried to extort Nike to line his pockets. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman said Wednesday that Avenatti saw dollar signs when a client came to him to complain about Nike. Defense attorney Howard Srebnick told jurors that Avenatti’s negotiations with Nike were “not extortion.” He says they were the enthusiastic representation of a coach who thought his league of 40 teams in California was being sabotaged by Nike withdrawing its annual $72,000 sponsorship. Avenatti gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump.

EPA-LEAD-DRINKING WATER

EPA announces $2.2 million grant for drinking water program

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick says ensuring access to clean drinking water and protecting children from exposure to lead are critically important to EPA. He says the funding will support the states’ efforts to keep children safe from the adverse health impacts of lead in drinking water.

REAL ESTATE TAXES

Brown wants to ask voters to approve affordable housing tax

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has filed a resolution for the legislative session that starts next week asking voters to amend the state constitution to allow for real estate transfer taxes, which are assessed when property changes ownership. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the money raised would go to fund affordable housing. House Joint Resolution 203 would exempt the first $500,000 of a property’s value from taxation. The governor has not proposed a tax rate nor set a goal for how much revenue she’d like to raise.

PORTLAND-TRAIN STABBINGS

Trial begins in fatal Portland, Oregon light-rail stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder trial for a Portland, Oregon, man charged with fatally stabbing two passengers and injuring another on a light-rail train has begun. Prosecutors told jurors Tuesday that other passengers thought the stabbing was a fist fight until they saw blood spurting from the victims’ necks. Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to murder in the deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche in 2017. A third passenger was severely injured. Prosecutors say Christian was shouting racist slurs and the men were trying to protect two young black women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, when they were stabbed.

SALEM-CAMPING BAN

Salem to reconsider homeless camping ban

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is reconsidering its homeless camping ban. Since the ban took effect in mid-December the city has been scrambling to find options where to put the roughly 300 homeless people who have been living on downtown sidewalks. The Statesman Journal reports that Councilor Tom Anderson moved to have the city council consider limiting its camping ban to downtown, city parks and residentially zoned neighborhoods at its Feb. 10 meeting.

OREGON WEATHER-ROADS

Heavy rain sends massive boulders crashing on Oregon highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rockslides triggered by unrelenting rain have closed local roads and highways around Oregon, including a highway near Crater Lake National Park that was closed Tuesday after two boulders the size of a small living room crashed down, narrowly missing a passing car. Gary Leaming, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says the giant boulders fell from a hillside that has endured pounding rain and repeated freezing and thawing of the rock because of harsh winter conditions. Elsewhere, officials in Yamhill County said a driver was rescued from a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning near Amity after the car stalled in about a foot of water.