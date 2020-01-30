Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BUSINESS TAX-HOMELESSNESS

Bill would allow King Co. to tax business to build housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure that would allow King County to tax large businesses to raise money to build affordable housing to fight the region’s homelessness crisis has been introduced in the Legislature. House Bill 2907 would impose an annual payroll expanse levy on companies and would let the county increase that rate for highly-paid workers. King County is home to major tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft with many employees making more than $100,000 annually. The bill comes after the Seattle City Council in 2018 repealed a similar tax on large companies it had just passed that was designed to bring in money to address homelessness issues.

NAVY-HULL SCRAPING LAWSUIT

Navy settles lawsuit, won’t scrape ship hulls in Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has agreed to a 10-year moratorium on scraping the hulls of decommissioned vessels in Puget Sound. The deal, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, settles a lawsuit filed by the Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined the case. The lawsuit alleged that when the Navy cleaned the hull of the decommissioned aircraft carrier Independence at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2017, workers used abrasive scrubbers and blasted the hull with powerful jets of water. That sent bits of paint, the metals zinc and copper, and other contaminants into Sinclair Inlet.

TRIBE-COUNTY TAX REVENUE SHARING

Tribe, county come to sales tax agreement ending legal fight

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state Native American tribal group has reached an agreement to end a federal lawsuit and begin sharing millions of dollars in sales tax receipts generated at a mall bordering its reservation. The the Everett Herald reports the Tulalip Tribes would receive a portion of the state’s sales tax collections this year under a Jan. 8 agreement with the state and Snohomish County. The revenue could grow up to $30.2 million in 2025. The tribe expects to spend $35 million to design and build a 48-bed civil commitment center in the county before tax revenues are shared.

WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY DONORS-CONVICTION

Namesake donors of WWU building had $36M tax evasion case

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Two donors whose names will grace a new building at Western Washington University thanks to a $10 million gift were involved in a significant federal tax evasion case in 2004. Fred Kaiser and Grace Borsari’s entwined corporations were required to pay $36 million after prosecutors accused them of dodging taxes. The Western Front, the student newspaper at Western, reported about their background Wednesday. Kaiser and Borsari founded Alpha Technologies, which supplies backup power equipment for telecommunications customers. Their pledge, the largest in the school’s history, is going toward a new building for electrical engineering, computer science and energy science programs.

EPA-LEAD-DRINKING WATER

EPA announces $2.2 million grant for drinking water program

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2.2 million grant for Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child-care facilities. EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick says ensuring access to clean drinking water and protecting children from exposure to lead are critically important to EPA. He says the funding will support the states’ efforts to keep children safe from the adverse health impacts of lead in drinking water.

THIRD STRIKE-NOT GUILTY

Anacortes man not guilty of assault charge, third strike

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — An Anacortes man was found not guilty of a charge that could have landed him in prison for life. After a trial in Skagit County Superior Court, Brett Grimnes was found not guilty of second-degree assault for a February 2018 incident at a storage facility. According to court documents, Grimnes was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend’s father while the father helped his daughter collect her belongings. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony and is considered a “strike” offense. Under state law, the only sentence available to those convicted of three strike offenses is life in prison without the possibility of parole. Grimnes has previously been convicted of two strike offenses.

MURDER SUSPECT-SUICIDE

Coroner confirms suspect in Selah homicide shot himself

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — The Kittitas County coroner says a 30-year-old Selah man police said strangled his wife died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen. Coroner Nick Henderson says an autopsy was performed on Daniel Escamilla on Tuesday. Selah police were called to a home around 1:20 a.m. Friday to check on a suicidal man. Officers found the body of Escamilla’s wife, Emily Harris Escamilla. Daniel Escamilla was missing. An autopsy Sunday found that Emily Escamilla was strangled. While police were at the home, Daniel Escamilla called and said he would not willingly surrender to police. His vehicle was found abandoned and his body was found later.

PILOT HATCHERY PROJECT

Lawmakers introduce bill for a pilot hatchery project

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican state legislators have introduced a bill that includes a pilot hatchery project in Bellingham. The lawmakers believe will help increase the salmon population and help the orca whales. Called the Salmon Repopulation Act, Senate Bill 6509 and House Bill 2741 were referred to committees. They would attempt to bring a public-partnership in state-approved hatcheries, and potentially build a new hatchery on Bellingham’s waterfront. In a news conference Tuesday, several Republican legislators talked about the need for this public-private model to get more fish in local waters.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-RESULTS

Microsoft plows ahead in cloud business growth

Microsoft has given another solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, as it plows ahead in selling its cloud computing services to big businesses and the government. The company reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $11.6 billion. That’s up 36% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.51 per share beat Wall Street expectations. The software maker posted revenue of $36.9 billion in the October-December period. That’s up 14% from last year and also beating forecasts. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.7 billion for the October-December quarter.

BURIED GUN-SENTENCING

Man who shot acquaintance and buried gun sentenced

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A man who fatally shot an acquaintance in Lakewood and then buried the gun was sentenced Tuesday. Curtis Pierre Davis IV pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and residential burglary in connection with the death of 18-year-old Rodney Chandler. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Davis a high-end sentence of five years, 10 months in prison. Davis’ plea statement said he thought Chandler fired at him while he was sleeping, so he fired back.