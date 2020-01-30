AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 30.

Thursday, Jan. 30 10:30 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler speaks at PPB event on wellness program – Portland Police Bureau holds a press conference to discuss new wellness program, with speakers including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Chief Jami Resch, Acting Commander Erica Hurley, Officer Leo Harris, and PPB Comfort Dog Jocko

Location: Justice Center, 11 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR

Contacts: Portland Police Bureau , ppbpio@portlandoregon.gov

Thursday, Jan. 30 1:30 PM Healthy Communities Coalition present demands for Community Benefits Agreement to Portland City Council – Healthy Communities Coalition members present demands to Portland City Council, following negotiations between the coalition, Prosper Portland, and the developer Continuum Partners over a binding Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for Broadway Corridor development

Location: Portland City Hall, Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR

Contacts: Lisa Hubbard, Healthy Communities Coalition, lisa.s.hubbard@gmail.com, 1 213 716 2172

Thursday, Jan. 30 4:00 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler attends #WeAreTheCaution anti-gun violence event – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler attends #WeAreTheCaution are the caution event, intended to declare a ‘call to action to mobilize the community to reduce gun violence.’ Other speakers include #WeAreTheCaution organizer Roy Moore and Abundant Life PDX Church Pastor Herman Greene

Location: De La Salle North Catholic HS, 7528 N Fenwick Ave, Portland, OR

Contacts: Eileen Park, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Eileen.park@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6541; Roy Moore, Men Building Men, roymoore3rd@gmail.com; Herman Greene, Abundant Life PDX, hermangreene@gmail.com;

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 02 STFM Annual Conference on Medical Student Education

Location: Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, 1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Contacts: Julie Beets, STFM, jbeets@stfm.org, 1 913 800 5686

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 02 3rd annual Winter PrideFest – 3rd annual Winter PrideFest, a celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community, with scheduled events including Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing, plus the popular Drag Tubing

Location: Mount Bachelor, OR

Contacts: Jamie Nesbitt, OUT Central Oregon, jamie@outcentraloregon.com; Justin Yax, DVA Advertising & PR, justin@dvaadv.com, 1 541 389 2411;