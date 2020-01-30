WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Western State Hospital, the state’s largest psychiatric facility, is set to open a pair of newly renovated psychiatric wards to try and reduce by half the violence coming from a handful of patients deemed most dangerous. SENT: 410 words.

Gonzaga plays Santa Clara at Leavey Center. 7:30 p.m. PST game start.

SEATTLE — After suffering a late collapse against its rival Arizona goes back on the road to face slumping Washington on Thursday night. The Huskies have lost five of six, while the Wildcats will look to rebound after last week’s stunning loss to Arizona State. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 6 p.m. PT. 700 words.

—VANCOUVER-SCHOOLS: Vancouver may build 2 new schools.