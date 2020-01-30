AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 30.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine announces order of battery-electric buses – King County Executive Dow Constantine announces the first fleet order of new articulated battery-electric buses for King County Metro

Location: King County Metro South Training, 11911 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Reporters interested in a test drive must RSVP to Torie Rynning trynning@kingcounty.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 10:15 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces new actions on fentanyl awareness – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a press conference to announce new city actions on fentanyl awanress, with other speakers including Harborview Medical Center Behavioral Institute Director Jim Vollendroff and Choose180 Executive Director Sean Goode

Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 12:00 PM Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda joins Macy’s employees protesting against terms of severance packages – Macy’s employees hold a rally outside its Downtown Seattle location, protesting the ‘unfair severance packages’ laid off staff have received. Workers at two recently Seattle-area stores were offered one week of pay for every year work, with staff at the chain’s downtown store receiving the same deal but with compensation capped at 26 years. Speakers include Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and UFCW 21 Executive Vice President Sarah Cherin

Location: Macy’s, 300 Pine St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ufcw21.org, https://twitter.com/UFCW21

Contacts: Jamie Housen, NWP Consulting, jamie@nwpconsulting.com, 1 360 790 3496

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the fourth of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Hazel Dell Elementary School, 511 NE Anderson St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 Amazon.com: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 01 – Sunday, Feb. 23 Previews begin for world premiere of fantasy musical ‘Bliss’ – ‘Bliss’, previews begin for the world premiere of a new fantasy musical and modern take on the classic fairytale, following four princesses as they sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively. Starring Mario Cantone. Opening night 14 Feb

Location: The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.5thavenue.org/, https://twitter.com/5thAveTheatre

Contacts: Bridget Summers, The 5th Avenue Theatre press, bsummers@5thavenue.org, 1 206 625 1418 x 274; Bridget Morgan , The 5th Avenue Theatre, bmorgan@5thavenue.org , 1 206 625 1418 ;