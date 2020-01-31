Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 59, Southridge 55
Amity 76, Yamhill-Carlton 73
Bandon 61, Umpqua Valley Christian 50
Barlow 75, Sandy 58
Benson 54, Lincoln 47
Blanchet Catholic 57, Scio 44
Brookings-Harbor 67, Cascade Christian 59
Cascade 60, Stayton 47, OT
Central Catholic 87, Centennial 30
Churchill 93, Ashland 44
Clackamas 79, Reynolds 40
Columbia Christian 100, Portland Christian 49
Coquille 58, Myrtle Point 40
Crater 66, North Eugene 35
Crosshill Christian 70, Willamette Valley Christian 37
David Douglas 68, Gresham 56
Elmira 68, Marshfield 63
Forest Grove 51, Liberty 47
Franklin 59, Roosevelt 49
Grants Pass 68, Roseburg 55
Hermiston 50, Hanford, Wash. 49
Illinois Valley 64, Rogue River 54
Jefferson PDX 53, Grant 48
Jordan Valley 66, Adrian 48
Junction City 52, Siuslaw 47
Lake Oswego 59, Canby 48
Lakeview 65, Glide 39
Lost River 78, Bonanza 32
Marist 54, Cottage Grove 37
Milwaukie 66, St. Helens 56
Monument/Dayville 54, Crane 50
Newberg 50, McMinnville 35
North Marion 48, Gladstone 46
North Medford 64, South Medford 48
North Salem 66, Lebanon 47
Parkrose 65, Scappoose 34
Pendleton 83, The Dalles 59
Prairie City 82, Huntington 21
Salem Academy 70, Dayton 65
Santiam Christian 64, La Pine 41
Seaside 65, Tillamook 47
Sherwood 89, Glencoe 55
Silverton 63, Crescent Valley 30
South Eugene 61, Sheldon 55
St. Mary’s 58, Sutherlin 50
Sweet Home 59, Newport 34
Thurston 64, North Bend 41
Tualatin 60, Tigard 45
Valley Catholic 47, Astoria 34
Westview 52, Beaverton 40
Willamette 71, Eagle Point 24
Wilsonville 63, Putnam 27
Woodburn 54, Philomath 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 46, La Grande 36
Bandon 48, Creswell 29
Beaverton 55, Westview 25
Benson 65, Lincoln 47
Brookings-Harbor 44, Cascade Christian 39
Canby 57, Lake Oswego 15
Central Linn 58, Lowell 28
Churchill 43, Ashland 28
Clatskanie 60, Rainier 28
Coquille 71, Myrtle Point 21
Cottage Grove 47, Marist 37
Crater 44, North Eugene 30
Douglas 64, South Umpqua 36
Grants Pass 45, Roseburg 31
Hermiston 50, Hanford, Wash. 49
Hidden Valley 53, Henley 44
Kennedy 45, Gervais 40
Lebanon 86, North Salem 27
Liberty 67, Forest Grove 35
Mazama 58, Phoenix 51
McMinnville 57, Newberg 38
Monroe 59, Jefferson 27
Nestucca 46, Gaston 19
Newport 67, Sweet Home 35
North Bend 32, Thurston 24
Philomath 65, Woodburn 34
Pleasant Hill 30, Harrisburg 25
Portland Christian 43, Columbia Christian 21
Regis 47, Oakridge 29
Santiam Christian 43, La Pine 28
Sherwood 50, Glencoe 32
Southridge 53, Aloha 24
Southwest Christian 38, N. Clackamas Christian 31
Stanfield 62, Weston-McEwen 19
Sutherlin 66, St. Mary’s 30
The Dalles 37, Pendleton 32
Toledo 61, Reedsport 24
Tualatin 39, Tigard 34
Vale 53, Irrigon 16
Vernonia 70, Faith Bible 49
Waldport 46, Gold Beach 23
West Linn 78, St. Mary’s Academy 36
Willamette 43, Eagle Point 38
Willamina 50, Taft 29
Wilsonville 92, Putnam 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/