AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:31 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 59, Southridge 55

Amity 76, Yamhill-Carlton 73

Bandon 61, Umpqua Valley Christian 50

Barlow 75, Sandy 58

Benson 54, Lincoln 47

Blanchet Catholic 57, Scio 44

Brookings-Harbor 67, Cascade Christian 59

Cascade 60, Stayton 47, OT

Central Catholic 87, Centennial 30

Churchill 93, Ashland 44

Clackamas 79, Reynolds 40

Columbia Christian 100, Portland Christian 49

Coquille 58, Myrtle Point 40

Crater 66, North Eugene 35

Crosshill Christian 70, Willamette Valley Christian 37

David Douglas 68, Gresham 56

Elmira 68, Marshfield 63

Forest Grove 51, Liberty 47

Franklin 59, Roosevelt 49

Grants Pass 68, Roseburg 55

Hermiston 50, Hanford, Wash. 49

Illinois Valley 64, Rogue River 54

Jefferson PDX 53, Grant 48

Jordan Valley 66, Adrian 48

Junction City 52, Siuslaw 47

Lake Oswego 59, Canby 48

Lakeview 65, Glide 39

Lost River 78, Bonanza 32

Marist 54, Cottage Grove 37

Milwaukie 66, St. Helens 56

Monument/Dayville 54, Crane 50

Newberg 50, McMinnville 35

North Marion 48, Gladstone 46

North Medford 64, South Medford 48

North Salem 66, Lebanon 47

Parkrose 65, Scappoose 34

Pendleton 83, The Dalles 59

Prairie City 82, Huntington 21

Salem Academy 70, Dayton 65

Santiam Christian 64, La Pine 41

Seaside 65, Tillamook 47

Sherwood 89, Glencoe 55

Silverton 63, Crescent Valley 30

South Eugene 61, Sheldon 55

St. Mary’s 58, Sutherlin 50

Sweet Home 59, Newport 34

Thurston 64, North Bend 41

Tualatin 60, Tigard 45

Valley Catholic 47, Astoria 34

Westview 52, Beaverton 40

Willamette 71, Eagle Point 24

Wilsonville 63, Putnam 27

Woodburn 54, Philomath 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 46, La Grande 36

Bandon 48, Creswell 29

Beaverton 55, Westview 25

Benson 65, Lincoln 47

Brookings-Harbor 44, Cascade Christian 39

Canby 57, Lake Oswego 15

Central Linn 58, Lowell 28

Churchill 43, Ashland 28

Clatskanie 60, Rainier 28

Coquille 71, Myrtle Point 21

Cottage Grove 47, Marist 37

Crater 44, North Eugene 30

Douglas 64, South Umpqua 36

Grants Pass 45, Roseburg 31

Hermiston 50, Hanford, Wash. 49

Hidden Valley 53, Henley 44

Kennedy 45, Gervais 40

Lebanon 86, North Salem 27

Liberty 67, Forest Grove 35

Mazama 58, Phoenix 51

McMinnville 57, Newberg 38

Monroe 59, Jefferson 27

Nestucca 46, Gaston 19

Newport 67, Sweet Home 35

North Bend 32, Thurston 24

Philomath 65, Woodburn 34

Pleasant Hill 30, Harrisburg 25

Portland Christian 43, Columbia Christian 21

Regis 47, Oakridge 29

Santiam Christian 43, La Pine 28

Sherwood 50, Glencoe 32

Southridge 53, Aloha 24

Southwest Christian 38, N. Clackamas Christian 31

Stanfield 62, Weston-McEwen 19

Sutherlin 66, St. Mary’s 30

The Dalles 37, Pendleton 32

Toledo 61, Reedsport 24

Tualatin 39, Tigard 34

Vale 53, Irrigon 16

Vernonia 70, Faith Bible 49

Waldport 46, Gold Beach 23

West Linn 78, St. Mary’s Academy 36

Willamette 43, Eagle Point 38

Willamina 50, Taft 29

Wilsonville 92, Putnam 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

