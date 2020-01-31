Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:49 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 84, Idaho City 21

Burley 74, Caldwell 56

Garden Valley 65, Tri-Valley 46

Hillcrest 53, Thunder Ridge 43

Idaho Falls 67, Blackfoot 44

Kimberly 65, Buhl 39

Lost Rivers 52, Challis 47

Madison 72, Skyline 60

Marsing 55, Vision Charter 35

McCall-Donnelly 47, Nampa Christian 41

Meridian 45, Borah 43

Minico 60, Highland 56

New Plymouth 42, Cole Valley 40

Pocatello 55, Twin Falls 38

Post Falls 77, Lewiston 48

Salmon River 54, Orofino 44

Valley 56, Glenns Ferry 44

Wood River 63, Jerome 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Emmett 48, Columbia 44

Fruitland 57, Payette 35

Greenleaf 57, Compass Public Charter School 25

Parma 57, Homedale 15

Ririe 55, Salmon 16

Salmon River 52, Highland 30

Soda Springs 68, Aberdeen 39

Sugar-Salem 55, South Fremont 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

