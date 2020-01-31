Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 84, Idaho City 21
Burley 74, Caldwell 56
Garden Valley 65, Tri-Valley 46
Hillcrest 53, Thunder Ridge 43
Idaho Falls 67, Blackfoot 44
Kimberly 65, Buhl 39
Lost Rivers 52, Challis 47
Madison 72, Skyline 60
Marsing 55, Vision Charter 35
McCall-Donnelly 47, Nampa Christian 41
Meridian 45, Borah 43
Minico 60, Highland 56
New Plymouth 42, Cole Valley 40
Pocatello 55, Twin Falls 38
Post Falls 77, Lewiston 48
Salmon River 54, Orofino 44
Valley 56, Glenns Ferry 44
Wood River 63, Jerome 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Emmett 48, Columbia 44
Fruitland 57, Payette 35
Greenleaf 57, Compass Public Charter School 25
Parma 57, Homedale 15
Ririe 55, Salmon 16
Salmon River 52, Highland 30
Soda Springs 68, Aberdeen 39
Sugar-Salem 55, South Fremont 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/