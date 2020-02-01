Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison. KOIN reports that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapons and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addicition, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day. Brown had no prior criminal record.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them. The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns. Critics argue forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success. The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature may convene its 2020 session without Senate President Peter Courtney, who has been in a Portland hospital for nearly a month receiving treatment for a staph infection in his replacement hip and other complications. The 76-year-old Salem Democrat told the Statesman Journal his condition — first described as a workout accident — was worse than even members of his staff knew. Courtney said he has seen at least 10 doctors in the past month, undergone two surgeries, received a new component in his replacement hip and dealt with blood clots. Courtney said his doctors were pleased with his progress and they hoped to send him home this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A owner of a company that owns 19 private gambling rooms across Washington state on Thursday spoke in support of a bill that would authorize sports betting, including on mobile devices.Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming, says people in Washington are already illegally betting on sports with bookies and off-shore companies.The hearing before the state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee involved a bill that would authorize Indian casinos, private card rooms and horse racing tracks to offer sports betting, both on-site and via mobile devices.It is competing with other bills that would limit sports betting to Indian casinos only, and only from within those casinos.None of the bills have been voted on yet.