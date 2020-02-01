Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill in the Washington Senate would establish a four-year pilot program in three counties that allows courts to assign a special guardian to make care decisions for people who are incapable of making decisions for their health or well-being because of mental illness or substance abuse. The measure would direct the Health Care Authority to set up the program in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The bill is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they try to address homelessness in the state during the 60-day legislative session that ends in March.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy will test the drinking water of residents whose homes border Naval Base-Kitsap to determine whether there are dangerous levels of contamination from firefighting foam once used at Bangor. The Kitsap Sun reports that if any homes in areas bordering the base are found to have what are commonly called PFAS in dangerous concentrations, they will receive bottled water indefinitely. In a letter Friday to acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell requested more information about the Navy’s plan and asked the Navy to act with increased urgency.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure that would repeal the state’s death penalty law has passed the Senate for the third time in three years. The bill now heads to the House for consideration, where is has stalled in previous years. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk. Before the 2018 ruling, execution was already extremely rare in Washington, and a governor-imposed moratorium has blocked its use since 2014. But the court’s decision eliminated it entirely, converting the sentences for the state’s eight death row inmates to life in prison without release. The court did not rule out the possibility that the Legislature could come up with another manner of imposing death sentences that would be constitutional.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have started an investigation near railroad tracks in Yakima after a 58-year-old woman was found dead. Yakima Herald-Republic reports that a man walking near the railroad tracks Thursday discovered the woman’s body topless with severe injuries to her face and head. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says it is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped. Authorities say they have yet to identify her pending notification of her family. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.