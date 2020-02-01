Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Portland beat Los Angeles 127-119 in the Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death. Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and added 10 assists and nine rebounds to send the Blazers to a win over an opponent still dealing with the trauma of Bryant’s death five days earlier. Both teams stood on the court during a poignant pregame tribute to Bryant including songs, Kobe highlights and a stirring speech by LeBron James. James had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lexie Hull had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford used a pair of big first-half runs to roll past Washington 58-41. The Cardinal won their fourth straight following their lone conference loss against Oregon two weeks ago. It was Stanford’s eighth straight win over Washington. Kiana Williams was the only other Stanford player in double figures with 16 points. JaQuaya Miller led Washington with 10 points. Haley Van Dyke and T.T. Watkins each scored nine.

SEATTLE (AP) — The defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders finally made a big offseason splash by signing Brazilian midfielder João Paulo as their newest designated player. The 28-year old joins the Sounders after a decade of playing in his native country with more than 300 appearances. Paulo played eight seasons in Brazil’s topflight league and most recently spent the past three seasons with Botafogo. He played in 36 games and scored three goals during the 2019 season for Botafogo. The Brazilian becomes the third designated player for Seattle, joining Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography. Juan Thomas Jr. was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. The Argus Leader reports that the 48-year-old Thomas pleaded not guilty. Thomas was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.