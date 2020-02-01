Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WOMAN SENTENCED

Woman gets 8 years for for shooting at officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who broke into a home and hotel Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison. KOIN reports that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapons and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addicition, her mental health then and now and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day. Brown had no prior criminal record.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon Legislature considers sweeping wildfire plan

Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them. The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns. Critics argue forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success. The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-COURTNEY

Still ailing, Senate leader Courtney may miss session start

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature may convene its 2020 session without Senate President Peter Courtney, who has been in a Portland hospital for nearly a month receiving treatment for a staph infection in his replacement hip and other complications. The 76-year-old Salem Democrat told the Statesman Journal his condition — first described as a workout accident — was worse than even members of his staff knew. Courtney said he has seen at least 10 doctors in the past month, undergone two surgeries, received a new component in his replacement hip and dealt with blood clots. Courtney said his doctors were pleased with his progress and they hoped to send him home this week.

SPORTS BETTING

Push to allow online sports betting in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A owner of a company that owns 19 private gambling rooms across Washington state on Thursday spoke in support of a bill that would authorize sports betting, including on mobile devices.Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming, says people in Washington are already illegally betting on sports with bookies and off-shore companies.The hearing before the state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee involved a bill that would authorize Indian casinos, private card rooms and horse racing tracks to offer sports betting, both on-site and via mobile devices.It is competing with other bills that would limit sports betting to Indian casinos only, and only from within those casinos.None of the bills have been voted on yet.

PRISON DEATH-LAWSUIT

Family of man who died of flu in prison sues for $15 million

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A $15 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died at the Oregon State Penitentiary accuses prison staff of failing to treat the 54-year-old inmate for flu and then covering up his flu-related death. The Statesman Journal reports that Michael Barton, of Medford, Oregon, was already experiencing mental illness and dementia when he came down with the flu in January 2018. Prison officials declined to comment on the allegations made in the lawsuit or the Disability Rights Oregon review, citing the pending litigation. Barton entered state custody in 2017 after being convicted of robbing a bank.

OREGON-CYBERATTACK

County computers still down 1 week after ransomware attack

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One week after an Oregon county was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, according to a county official. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Lt. Gordon McCraw said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk’s offices in the coastal county. Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them.

LEGISLATURE-STOPPING WALKOUTS

Oregon Democrats seek to change quorum rules, end walkouts

SALEM, Ore (AP) — Democrats in the Oregon Statehouse seek to have voters change its quorum rules, so walkouts by lawmakers can no longer stymie legislation. The joint resolution, filed the week before the Legislature starts its short 2020 session next Monday, seeks to make a majority in the House and the Senate sufficient to constitute a quorum to do business. In 2019, Republicans staged two walkouts to deny Democrats a quorum in order to tie up bills aiming to stem global warming and proposals on gun control and vaccines. Currently two-thirds of members of each chamber must be present.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-NIKE

Prosecutor: Michael Avenatti saw dollar signs in Nike fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor kicked off opening statements at Michael Avenatti’s attempted extortion trial by saying the deep-in-debt California lawyer tried to extort Nike to line his pockets. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman said Wednesday that Avenatti saw dollar signs when a client came to him to complain about Nike. Defense attorney Howard Srebnick told jurors that Avenatti’s negotiations with Nike were “not extortion.” He says they were the enthusiastic representation of a coach who thought his league of 40 teams in California was being sabotaged by Nike withdrawing its annual $72,000 sponsorship. Avenatti gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump.