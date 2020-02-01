Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH-SPECIAL GUARDIANS

Bill seeks special guardian pilot program in three counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill in the Washington Senate would establish a four-year pilot program in three counties that allows courts to assign a special guardian to make care decisions for people who are incapable of making decisions for their health or well-being because of mental illness or substance abuse. The measure would direct the Health Care Authority to set up the program in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The bill is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they try to address homelessness in the state during the 60-day legislative session that ends in March.

NAVY BASE-DRINKING WATER

Navy to test drinking water near base for contamination

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy will test the drinking water of residents whose homes border Naval Base-Kitsap to determine whether there are dangerous levels of contamination from firefighting foam once used at Bangor. The Kitsap Sun reports that if any homes in areas bordering the base are found to have what are commonly called PFAS in dangerous concentrations, they will receive bottled water indefinitely. In a letter Friday to acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell requested more information about the Navy’s plan and asked the Navy to act with increased urgency.

DEATH PENALTY-WASHINGTON

Washington Senate passes death penalty repeal bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A measure that would repeal the state’s death penalty law has passed the Senate for the third time in three years. The bill now heads to the House for consideration, where is has stalled in previous years. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk. Before the 2018 ruling, execution was already extremely rare in Washington, and a governor-imposed moratorium has blocked its use since 2014. But the court’s decision eliminated it entirely, converting the sentences for the state’s eight death row inmates to life in prison without release. The court did not rule out the possibility that the Legislature could come up with another manner of imposing death sentences that would be constitutional.

TRANSIENT WOMAN DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Washington state police investigate death of transient woman

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have started an investigation near railroad tracks in Yakima after a 58-year-old woman was found dead. Yakima Herald-Republic reports that a man walking near the railroad tracks Thursday discovered the woman’s body topless with severe injuries to her face and head. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says it is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped. Authorities say they have yet to identify her pending notification of her family. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

MOLESTING CHILD-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting child

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says Charles Evan Crawford was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Crawford was found guilty of molesting the child a duplex on Joint Base Lewis McChord while other adults ran errands. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton says he believes Crawford is a threat.

BUSINESS TAXES-COLLEGE GRANT

Senate approves fix to new business tax to fund college aid

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a measure that make changes in a new business and occupation tax surcharge levied on some professional services and technology companies. The tax is to be put into a special account for higher education programs, with the largest beneficiary being the Washington College Grant program. That program guarantees aid to college students at or below the state’s median family income, based on a sliding scale that increases the grant as family income drops. When the tax passed last year, it was projected to raise about $375 million through mid-2021, but current projections show that won’t be enough to cover the demand.

ILLEGAL MASSAGE BUSINESSES

City in Washington state closes 18 illegal massage stores

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The city of Kent in Washington state has shut down 18 illegal massage businesses that were not in compliance with state health standards. KING-TV reported that city authorities have confirmed the illicit businesses operated late at night and were often fronts for organized crime. City officials say there was a high level of concern the businesses were part of an international human trafficking scheme. Authorities say Kent Police Department officers began investigating in 2018 and found 18 storefronts. City officials say a recently passed city ordinance makes it easier for police to make arrests after determining if businesses are in compliance with state health requirements.

GUILTY PLEA-MURDER

Mount Vernon man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. is the last of four men to plead guilty in the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes of Mount Vernon. Boyes was shot in August 2017 while watching TV in his apartment. Prosecutors have said that Carrasco didn’t pull the trigger, but he played the largest role in Boyes’ death because he was the one who knew Boyes and made the plan for the apparent robbery. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon Legislature considers sweeping wildfire plan

Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them. The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns. Critics argue forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success. The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.

AP-BBO-FORMER-MINOR-LEAGUER-CHILD-RAPE-CHARGE

Former White Sox minor leaguer charged with raping a child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography. Juan Thomas Jr. was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. The Argus Leader reports that the 48-year-old Thomas pleaded not guilty. Thomas was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.