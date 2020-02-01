Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Monday, Feb. 03 10:15 AM Oregon Legislature Democratic Caucus holds a briefing on their 2020 legislative agenda

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov

Contacts: Amanda Kraus, Oregon Legislature, Amanda.Kraus@oregonlegislature.gov, 1 503 986 1074

——————–

Monday, Feb. 03 11:00 AM ALF-CIO members protest Rep. Kurt Schrader’s opposition to workers’ rights legislation – Oregon AFL-CIO and Marion-Polk-Yamhill Central Labor Chapter members hold an informational picket outside Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader’s Salem office, protesting his opposition to ‘H.R. 2473’, the ‘Protecting the Right to Organize Act’

Location: 530 Center St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://oraflcio.org/

Contacts: Russell Sanders , Oregon AFL-CIO Communications Director , Russell@oraflcio.org

——————–

Monday, Feb. 03 12:00 PM Oregon Public Health Advisory Board Accountability Metrics Subcommittee webinar meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority, PHD.Communications@state.or.us, 1 503 422 7179

Conference call access: 1 669-900 6833 * Access code: 659 735 928 * or by computer, tablet or smartphone by launching this webinar: https://zoom.us/j/659735928.

——————–

Monday, Feb. 03 2:00 PM Oregon Health Authority Advance Directive Adoption Committee meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139