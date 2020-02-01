Portland takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight win

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Utah Jazz (32-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to keep its three-game win streak going when the Trail Blazers take on Utah.

The Trail Blazers are 3-6 against division opponents. Portland averages 46 rebounds per game and is 12-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The Jazz are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Utah ranks seventh in the NBA allowing only 106.7 points and holding opponents to 44.7 percent shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 121-115 in the last meeting on Dec. 26. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 35 points, and Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 29 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 12.5 rebounds and added 13.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.1 points per game and shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles has averaged 6.9 assists and scored 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, six steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony: out (personal), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Jazz: Tony Bradley: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .