Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 43, Monument/Dayville 35

Bend 56, West Salem 54

Bonanza 44, Canyonville Christian 35

Coquille 66, Central Linn 41

Crane 43, Jordan Valley 39

Elgin 62, Griswold 25

Enterprise 63, Weston-McEwen 48

Heppner 74, Grant Union 68, 2OT

Hermiston 38, Richland, Wash. 34

Huntington 52, Burnt River 33

Ione/Arlington 58, Dufur 34

Lost River 59, Lakeview 51

McLoughlin 44, Ontario 31

Mitchell/Spray 55, Sherman 45

Nixyaawii 68, Wallowa 38

Nyssa 44, Riverside 35

Paisley 81, Chiloquin 39

Pilot Rock 44, Union 38

Pine Eagle 45, Imbler 44

Powder Valley 80, Cove 36

Prairie City 68, Four Rivers Community School 38

Santiam 65, Colton 25

Sheridan 46, Delphian High School 30

South Wasco County 63, Echo 21

Sprague 70, Mountain View 60

Stanfield 74, Vernonia 52

Summit 102, McKay 51

Triad School 82, Gilchrist 20

Umatilla 58, Burns 51

Western Christian High School 76, Chemawa 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 45, Monument/Dayville 30

Bend 47, West Salem 40

Bonanza 52, Tulelake, Calif. 50

Burns 44, Umatilla 28

Camas Valley 34, Glendale 28

Central Linn 53, Coquille 51

Chiloquin 49, Paisley 34

Colton 26, Santiam 23

Crane 47, Jordan Valley 19

Echo 74, South Wasco County 36

Elgin 53, Griswold 21

Enterprise 65, Weston-McEwen 28

Glide 46, Illinois Valley 43

Heppner 50, Grant Union 46, OT

Hermiston 38, Richland, Wash. 34

Ione/Arlington 47, Dufur 36

Lost River 42, Lakeview 34

Mountain View 43, Sprague 31

Nixyaawii 54, Wallowa 42

North Douglas 39, Elkton 33

Nyssa 51, Riverside 34

Ontario 41, McLoughlin 40

Pine Eagle 37, Imbler 26

Powder Valley 32, Cove 23

Prairie City 62, Four Rivers Community School 22

Sherman 55, Mitchell/Spray 30

South Salem 78, McNary 37

Stanfield 59, Vernonia 56

Summit 66, McKay 34

Western Christian High School 39, Chemawa 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

