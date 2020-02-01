Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 43, Monument/Dayville 35
Bend 56, West Salem 54
Bonanza 44, Canyonville Christian 35
Coquille 66, Central Linn 41
Crane 43, Jordan Valley 39
Elgin 62, Griswold 25
Enterprise 63, Weston-McEwen 48
Heppner 74, Grant Union 68, 2OT
Hermiston 38, Richland, Wash. 34
Huntington 52, Burnt River 33
Ione/Arlington 58, Dufur 34
Lost River 59, Lakeview 51
McLoughlin 44, Ontario 31
Mitchell/Spray 55, Sherman 45
Nixyaawii 68, Wallowa 38
Nyssa 44, Riverside 35
Paisley 81, Chiloquin 39
Pilot Rock 44, Union 38
Pine Eagle 45, Imbler 44
Powder Valley 80, Cove 36
Prairie City 68, Four Rivers Community School 38
Santiam 65, Colton 25
Sheridan 46, Delphian High School 30
South Wasco County 63, Echo 21
Sprague 70, Mountain View 60
Stanfield 74, Vernonia 52
Summit 102, McKay 51
Triad School 82, Gilchrist 20
Umatilla 58, Burns 51
Western Christian High School 76, Chemawa 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 45, Monument/Dayville 30
Bend 47, West Salem 40
Bonanza 52, Tulelake, Calif. 50
Burns 44, Umatilla 28
Camas Valley 34, Glendale 28
Central Linn 53, Coquille 51
Chiloquin 49, Paisley 34
Colton 26, Santiam 23
Crane 47, Jordan Valley 19
Echo 74, South Wasco County 36
Elgin 53, Griswold 21
Enterprise 65, Weston-McEwen 28
Glide 46, Illinois Valley 43
Heppner 50, Grant Union 46, OT
Hermiston 38, Richland, Wash. 34
Ione/Arlington 47, Dufur 36
Lost River 42, Lakeview 34
Mountain View 43, Sprague 31
Nixyaawii 54, Wallowa 42
North Douglas 39, Elkton 33
Nyssa 51, Riverside 34
Ontario 41, McLoughlin 40
Pine Eagle 37, Imbler 26
Powder Valley 32, Cove 23
Prairie City 62, Four Rivers Community School 22
Sherman 55, Mitchell/Spray 30
South Salem 78, McNary 37
Stanfield 59, Vernonia 56
Summit 66, McKay 34
Western Christian High School 39, Chemawa 35
