Washington Daybook

Saturday, Feb. 01 10:00 AM Surrogates on campaign trail for Bernie Sanders in Iowa – Surrogates campaign in Iowa for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar holding a coffee and conversation in Des Moines, Ritual Cafe, 1301 Locust St, Des Moines (10:00 AM CST), before joining Dr Jane Sanders for a town hall at Simpson College, 701 N C St, Indianola (12:00 PM CST)

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdtYnh1N5I4N_lewmcSS_4vR_QyEOJD4iGP3ZORpeDppSMyPg/viewform; https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelxA44xrxBuWLnP13cPQIkIyTy-YGpI9CSzDv8P9CLia6b9Q/viewform

Saturday, Feb. 01 – Sunday, Feb. 23 Previews begin for world premiere of fantasy musical ‘Bliss’ – ‘Bliss’, previews begin for the world premiere of a new fantasy musical and modern take on the classic fairytale, following four princesses as they sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively. Starring Mario Cantone. Opening night 14 Feb

Location: The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.5thavenue.org/, https://twitter.com/5thAveTheatre

Contacts: Bridget Summers, The 5th Avenue Theatre press, bsummers@5thavenue.org, 1 206 625 1418 x 274; Bridget Morgan , The 5th Avenue Theatre, bmorgan@5thavenue.org , 1 206 625 1418 ;

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds town hall meeting

Location: Third Place Books, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Amanda Palleschi, Office of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 1 202 836 1655

Monday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM Washington State Reps. Debra Entenman and Pat Sullivan hold telephone town hall

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Peter Kitchen, Washington State Legislature Democrats, Peter.Kitchen@updates.leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7282

Monday, Feb. 03 – Thursday, Feb. 06 PNAA Annual Aerospace Conference – Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance Annual Aerospace Conference

Location: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA

Weblinks: http://www.pnaa.net

Contacts: Allison DeTuerk Tapert, PNAA marketing, atapert@pnaa.net, 1 425 885 0290 x 104